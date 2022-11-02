Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 12:21 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

A PMLA court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut by 14 more days.

The Rajya Sabha member was arrested in July for his alleged role in the financial irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon area of north Mumbai.

More to follow...

