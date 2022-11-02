Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

A PMLA court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut by 14 more days.
The Rajya Sabha member was arrested in July for his alleged role in the financial irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon area of north Mumbai.
More to follow...
