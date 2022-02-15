'Sanjay Raut's trailer flopped': BJP brushes aside allegations

The BJP has brushed aside allegations of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut describing it as “baseless” and need not be taken seriously.

“The allegations are baseless... it is not based on facts, he had created a hype for the last few days and nothing came out,” said Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar.

“The trailer itself has flopped,” he said.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that allegations need not be taken seriously.

On the allegations that were made against former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and himself, Mungantiwar said: “There is a probe against Fadnavis vis-a-vis Jal Yukt Shivar abhiyan, there is a probe against me for the tree plantation drive... you (Shiv Sena) are in the government…you must probe and let the facts come out.”

BJP leader Prasad Lad, who is a close aide of Fadnavis, said that nothing came out of the press conference. “Khoda pahad, nikli chuhiya,” he said.

