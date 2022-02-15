'Raut's trailer flopped': BJP brushes aside allegations

'Sanjay Raut's trailer flopped': BJP brushes aside allegations

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that allegations need not be taken seriously

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 15 2022, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 18:21 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut - a close aide of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray - had said he will expose “three and a half leaders” of the BJP. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP has brushed aside allegations of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut describing it as “baseless” and need not be taken seriously. 

“The allegations are baseless... it is not based on facts, he had created a hype for the last few days and nothing came out,” said Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar.

“The trailer itself has flopped,” he said. 

Also read: BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt, alleges Sanjay Raut

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that allegations need not be taken seriously. 

On the allegations that were made against former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and himself, Mungantiwar said: “There is a probe against Fadnavis vis-a-vis Jal Yukt Shivar abhiyan, there is a probe against me for the tree plantation drive... you (Shiv Sena) are in the government…you must probe and let the facts come out.”

BJP leader Prasad Lad, who is a close aide of Fadnavis, said that nothing came out of the press conference. “Khoda pahad, nikli chuhiya,” he said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shiv Sena
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

DH Toon | Constitution lessons from Yogi Adityanath

DH Toon | Constitution lessons from Yogi Adityanath

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

‘Friends’ in China: One where Ross’s ex-wife isn’t gay

‘Friends’ in China: One where Ross’s ex-wife isn’t gay

 