Satej Patil asks 'Tek Fog' victims to file complaint with Mumbai Police 

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil, while revealing that many journalists based out of Mumbai were targeted using Tek Fog app, has made an appeal to all the victims to come forward and lodge a complaint with the police.

Patil has said that these acts cannot be ignored and the Maharashtra government "strives to make the country safe for everyone".

Patil has been continuously raising questions over the Tek Fog expose by The Wire, a web portal last week.

On Tuesday, Patil tweeted, “It has been brought to my notice that several journalists who were targeted using the #TekFog app are based out of Mumbai. I request them to please come forward to officially file a complaint - @ Mumbaipolice & @Mahacyber1 will investigate & take it to a logical end.”

“Social media is now an extension of our real-world and no once can be targeted and attack in both! We cannot normalise such acts and ask the victims to ‘Ignore’. Maharashtra govt. will strive to make this country safe for everyone, with the Constitution of India by our side," he further said.

On Saturday, he raised questions over the silence of the government of India and the Information and Technology Ministry over the Tek Fog expose. He also demanded that the Centre should take cognisance of it, keeping the party politics aside.

Raising concern about BJP for using the Tek Fog app to manipulate social media and organise mass targeting against individuals include female journalists on Twitter, Patil had last week termed it as a ‘severe breach of the privacy’ of the Indian citizens.

Patil who is also a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra has further added, “This app also uses WhatsApp numbers of Indian Citizens for mass messaging without the user even knowing! This is highly offensive & a severe breach of every Indian citizen’s privacy.”

