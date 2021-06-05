Satellite study identifies critical impacts of coastal inundation in Mumbai

While there are several projections of sea-level rise along the Mumbai and Maharashtra coast leading up to 2030, the latest study assessing satellite data over 30 years (1990 and 2019) has already begun identifying critical impacts of coastal inundation along the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and coastal Konkan region.

As per a study undertaken by Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF) — a Pune based non-profit organisation — siltation at the mouth is causing shrinking width of creeks and waterways along the MMR, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Uran among others.

Further, the volume of water in the estuary between high tide and low tide (tidal prism) during non-monsoon months is altered due to land-use changes and is putting many coastal townships in the MMR at risk of increased inundation, especially during monsoon months.

Preliminary findings of this study indicate that a total area of 107.6 square kilometres (a little over the size of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park - 103 square kilometres) of waterways and agricultural land has been lost and naturally converted into mudflats or mangrove areas in MMR due to rapid changes in the coastal ecosystem over the past 30 years.

Dr Deepak Apte, Executive Director of Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF) stated that without policy and on-site interventions, such creek areas will overtime be converted into mangrove forests, extremely shallow swamps or even drylands in many parts, which will become unfit for navigation, reduce stormwater drainage capacity, and will render the habitats unsuitable.

It will especially affect the flamingo habitat in areas like Thane Creek, he said.

The report predicts the possibility of excessive flooding in MMR if corrective measures are not taken.

“The shrinking creek is not good for a city because the drainage capacity during monsoon will reduce significantly leading to excessive flooding for this region. Once it becomes shallow the water carrying capacity of the creek will be reduced. As a result, during heavy rains and high tide water will enter the city spaces even with a subtle increase in sea level rise scenario,” said Apte.

Apte informs that sea-level rise leading to coastal inundation is a reality, which will affect millions of coastal populations causing loss of livelihood, land degradation etc. He recommends building the resilience of coastal communities, promoting nature-based solutions, and preparing them for mitigating climate-related risks to be of paramount importance for the resilience of the city.

The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences along with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai last year developed an Integrated Flood warning system called i-flows for Mumbai for flood mitigation during monsoons and extreme events.

“The expertise of NCCR could be utilised for drawing a comprehensive plan for conservation /restoration ecosystem using scientific study and also to prevent the impact of sea-level rise, which is of serious concern for the island city of Mumbai and adjoining areas,” said Apte.