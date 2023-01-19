Satyajeet Tambe to face action over rebellion against Congress in Maharashtra

After three-time MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe's suspension, his son Satyajeet Tambe is now facing action for rebellion against the Congress.

Dr Tambe, who is a three-time MLC from Nashik Division Graduates’ seat, has been suspended by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) pending an enquiry.

Dr Tambe is the brother-in-law of Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, a political heavyweight from the Ahmednagar district.

The AICC re-nominated him for the biennial elections for a fourth term and gave him the AB Form. However, he withdrew from the race and fielded his son Satyajeet Tambe as an Independent candidate.

The junior Tambe, who is a former Maharashtra Youth Congress president and had been a member of Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad for 10 years, now faces action for the rebellion.

Tambe had said that he would seek support of the BJP, however, the saffron party has maintained that so far he has not approached them.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) would now take an action against him.

“While the AICC has suspended Dr Sudhir Tambe, action would be taken against Satyajeet Tambe,” state Congress President Nana Patole told reporters.