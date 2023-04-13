Savarkar's grandnephew files suit against Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing legal trouble over his recent comments about Veer Savarkar, a Hindutva nationalist. Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar has filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Satyaki said he filed a complaint before a court in Pune, accusing Gandhi of making false allegations against Savarkar during a recent visit to London.
Satyaki's complaint cites Gandhi's statement about Savarkar feeling happy after beating up a Muslim man with five or six others, which Satyaki called "absolutely baseless."
The complaint was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which covers criminal defamation.
It may be recalled Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar, the chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, said he would file an FIR against Rahul if he does not apologise for his remark: “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi....a Gandhi does not apologise for what's right.”
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How content is customised on social media to woo voters
As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry
Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?
Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival
Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest
Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat
Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks
K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy
Act now to avoid a water crisis