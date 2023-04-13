Savarkar's grandnephew files suit against Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing legal trouble over his recent comments about Veer Savarkar, a Hindutva nationalist. Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar has filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Satyaki said he filed a complaint before a court in Pune, accusing Gandhi of making false allegations against Savarkar during a recent visit to London.

Satyaki's complaint cites Gandhi's statement about Savarkar feeling happy after beating up a Muslim man with five or six others, which Satyaki called "absolutely baseless."

The complaint was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which covers criminal defamation.

It may be recalled Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar, the chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, said he would file an FIR against Rahul if he does not apologise for his remark: “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi....a Gandhi does not apologise for what's right.”