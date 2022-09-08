Sawant dodges questions on Sonali Phogat murder probe

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday refused to comment on the ongoing investigation in the murder case involving Bharatiya Janata party leader from Haryana, Sonali Phogat, even as he blamed the increase in the crime rate in the state on the post-pandemic influx of migrant population into the state.

“I do not want to comment on the investigation. The police are doing their job, and we will get it to the end," Sawant told reporters at a press conference late on Wednesday.

The Goa government has been slammed by the opposition for not cracking down on drug trade in the state, especially after the murder of Phogat, who according to the police was administered a party drug by her associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, both of whom have been arrested for her murder. Soon after the murder case rocked the state, the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand, who had claimed in a press briefing last week that the Goa Police did not co-operate with them in cases booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

While the Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh claimed that they had not received any formal request from the Hyderabad city police to co-operate in a drug-trade related probe, Chief Minister Sawant on Wednesday also said that major drug supply to Goa had been stopped due to three arrests made by the state police.

"The major drug supply to Goa has been stopped. The police have detained three persons involved in habitual drug cases," Sawant said.

When asked to comment on the spate of rising crimes in the state Sawant blamed migrant population inbound to Goa for the increase.

"However, post-Covid, there is a rise in crime cases. This is mainly because of migrants coming into the state for jobs and for economic purposes. It is very important to conduct verification of such people through the existing tenant verification process," the Chief Minister said.