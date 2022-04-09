Sawant expands cabinet, includes first non-BJP MLA

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday filled up the last three slots in his 12-member cabinet, inducting two BJP lawmakers and the first non-BJP MLA in his cabinet.

Former deputy CM and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavalikar, now former deputy Speaker Subhash Phaldesai and Nilkant Halarnkar (both BJP MLAs) were administered the oath to office by Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday.

Party sources said that the inclusion of Dhavalikar into the cabinet was done with an eye on the 2024 polls. The MGP wields considerable clout in the Hindu-dominated Ponda sub-district, where the saffron party had failed to garner sizeable support in the 2019 assembly polls. Dhavalikar is an MLA from the Marcaim assembly constituency located in Ponda.

State BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that Dhavalikar had been included in the BJP-led coalition government's cabinet, despite opposition from the party cadre, on account of aggressive comments made by the MGP leader ahead of the February 14 assembly polls. MGP was in a pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress at the time.

"Sudin Dhavalikar had used strong words and there was bitterness, but we overcame that and we will go ahead smoothly," Tanavade said.

Sawant said that the new ministers would be allocated portfolios over the next few days.

"The cabinet is now complete. They have been sworn in just now. It might take some time to allocate portfolios," Sawant told reporters soon after the ceremony. The BJP alliance government in Goa has the support of 25 MLAs, including 20 from the saffron party.

