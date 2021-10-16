Saying Gujarat tribals are descendants of Shabari, govt announces Rs 5,000 aid to tribals for Ram Temple pilgrimage

The Gujarat government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each tribal person from the state who undertakes pilgrimage to Ram Janmbhumi in Ayodhya. The government in a release quoting the minister of state for tourism and pilgrimage development Purnesh Modi on Saturday claimed that "Gujarat's tribals are descendants of Shabari Mata" who is believed to have met Ram during his 14-year exile in the jungle of Dangs, a district in south Gujarat.

Modi announced the decision of extending financial aid to tribals during state-level Dussehra Mahotsav event at Shabari Dham in Dangs district on Friday. Shabari Dham, located at Subir about 30 km from district headquarters Ahwa, is associated with Shabari Mata who is believed to have fed berries to Lord Ram here. Controversial religious leader Swami Aseemanand is also associated with Shabari Dham who resides here as one of its trustees.

During the event on Friday, Modi declared that Rs 5,000 will be given to tribals of the state for undertaking the pilgrimage to Ayodhya at Ram Janmabhoomi, believed to be the birthplace of Ram. He said that the decision has been taken in line with Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Sindhu Darshan and Shravan Tirth Yatra for which pilgrims are given financial help.

Modi also announced that from next year, state-level Dussehra Mahotsav will be organised at different places which are associated with Lord Ram. He added that the state government is working on developing a tourism circuit between Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station in Dangs, and the "Statue of Unity" at Kevadia in Narmada district, which will connect tribal areas of the eastern part of the state. The minister said that this project will highlight "cultural and historical heritage."

The tribal-dominated Dangs district has a history of clashes between Christian missionaries and saffron organizations over allegations of religious conversion. In 2006, the RSS had held the Shabari Kumbah Mela primarily to draw the tribals back into "Hindu fold." This is also the place that witnessed the state's first anti-Christian riots in 1998.

