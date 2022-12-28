SBI to consider raising Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds

SBI to consider raising Rs 10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds

A meeting of the executive committee of the central board of the bank is scheduled to be held on Jan 3

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 28 2022, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 20:44 ist
SBI is India's largest lender. Credit: Reuters File Photo

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday it will consider approval for raising funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to Rs 10,000 crore ($1.21 billion) during fiscal year 2023.

A meeting of the executive committee of the central board of the bank is scheduled to be held on Jan. 3, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

