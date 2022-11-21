SC asks Gujarat HC to monitor Morbi bridge collapse probe

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to take up the suo motu matter on a periodical basis to consider all aspects of probe, including fixing accountability and adequate compensation for the victims of the October 30 Morbi Bridge collapse.

Taking up a couple of matters, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli termed the incident an "enormous tragedy."

The court, however, noted the High Court was seized of the matter in suo motu proceedings and the petitioners can approach it with their plea for independent probe.

It disposed of the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari and another plea by Chhavda Dilipbhai who lost his brother-in-law and sister-in-law to the incident.

The court passed its order after hearing senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan on behalf of petitioners and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The PIL sought a direction for a probe by a retired SC judge in the tragedy, which claimed lives of over 140 people, including 50 children and 35 women.

Police had arrested a number of people over the suspension bridge collapse on Machchhu river in Morbi town.