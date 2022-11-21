SC asks HC to monitor Morbi bridge collapse probe

SC asks Gujarat HC to monitor Morbi bridge collapse probe

The top court also permitted petitioners to move the HC with plea for an independent probe

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 13:29 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to take up the suo motu matter on a periodical basis to consider all aspects of probe, including fixing accountability and adequate compensation for the victims of the October 30 Morbi Bridge collapse.

Taking up a couple of matters, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli termed the incident an "enormous tragedy."

The court, however, noted the High Court was seized of the matter in suo motu proceedings and the petitioners can approach it with their plea for independent probe.

It disposed of the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari and another plea by Chhavda Dilipbhai who lost his brother-in-law and sister-in-law to the incident.

The court passed its order after hearing senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan on behalf of petitioners and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The PIL sought a direction for a probe by a retired SC judge in the tragedy, which claimed lives of over 140 people, including 50 children and 35 women.

Police had arrested a number of people over the suspension bridge collapse on Machchhu river in Morbi town.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Morbi
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

 