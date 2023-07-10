SC decision to admit Mahadayi SLP big boost for Goa: CM

SC decision to admit Mahadayi SLP boost for Goa: CM

The Supreme Court has now fixed the matter for hearing from November 28, 2023.

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jul 10 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 22:21 ist
Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday described the Supreme Court's decision to admit the Goa government's special leave petition challenging the award of the Mahadayi tribunal as a "major boost" to the state.

"A great start to the week for Goa and Goans. In a major boost to Goa’s legal battle for River Mhadei, the Supreme Court of India, today, admitted the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by State of Goa challenging the award of the Mhadei tribunal," Sawant tweeted on Monday.

"Supreme Court now fixes the matter for hearing from November 28, 2023. The Supreme Court also asks the order of Wildlife Warden to be produced before it. Also grants time to file additional evidence within four weeks," the Chief Minister also said.

In 2018, the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal which was hearing a dispute between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for nearly two decades, over sharing of water of the Mahadayi river, in its award had allotted 13.42 TMC (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka. Maharashtra has been allotted 1.33 TMC. Both governments have appealed to the Supreme Court against the provisions of the award.

The Goa government had also filed a disqualification petition in the Supreme Court subsequently, after the Goa Water Resources department claimed, that canals had been surreptitiously built in the Mahadayi basin in Karnataka to divert the river water to the deficit Malaprabha river basin.  

Goa
Pramod Sawant
India News

