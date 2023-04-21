SC dismisses Maharashtra govt's review plea on judgement quashing Maratha quota

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea for review by the Maharashtra government against the May 5, 2021 judgement that had struck down a state law providing 12 to 13% quota for Maratha community.

A five-judge bench of Justices M R Shah, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, S Ravindra Bhat and V Ramasubramanian rejected the state government's petition for having a relook at the judgement.

The decision was taken on April 11 inside the judges chamber as per the Supreme Court Rules with regard to review petition. However, the order was uploaded on the website only on April 20.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt to file curative petition in Supreme Court on Maratha quota

In its written order, the bench said, "Having carefully gone through the review petitions, the judgement under challenge and the papers annexed therewith, we are satisfied that there is no error apparent on the face of the record, warranting reconsideration of the judgement impugned."

The court also rejected the state government's application for open court hearing in the matter.

Notably, the top court had earlier dismissed a plea by the Centre to reconsider the May 5, 2021 judgement which also deprived States of their power to declare OBCs for the purpose of reservation in jobs and education. The top court had then conferred the President with the sole power to identify a community as backward.

The court had then upheld the validity of 102 Amendment, giving constitutional rights to National Commission for Backward Classes. The court had also declared that Sates do not have the power to prepare lists for socially and educationally backward classes.

In its judgement, the court had struck down the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, for having breached the 50% cap fixed by a nine-judge bench in 1992 in Indra Sawhney case (Mandal Commission). It had also found no exceptional circumstances or extraordinary situation to allow 12-13% quota for Marath community.