SC, EC developments throw up questions on Shiv Sena and the fate of Uddhav Thackeray

The back-to-back orders from the Supreme Court and Election Commission has thrown up several questions involving the Shiv Sena and the fate of Uddhav Thackeray, the son of the saffron party’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray and former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The key questions are - what happens to Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar, the Shiv Sena shakhas or parry offices, the funds in the party account and what would happen in case of a whip.

According to the EC order, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena commands a strength of 40 MLAs while the Thackeray-group has 16 MLAs in the Assembly in Maharashtra while in Council it was zero and 12, respectively.

Also Read: EC recognises Eknath Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena, allocates 'bow and arrow' symbol

In Lok Sabha it was 13 MPs and 4 MPs, respectively while in Rajya Sabha even though the Thackeray-group has claimed 6 MPs - but affidavits of two MPs are not available. All the three Rajya Sabha MPs are with Thackeray-group.

“Some of the MPs and MLAs of the Thackeray-group are in touch with Shinde-faction and very soon some people will work with us,” a leader of the Shinde-faction said.

In one look at numbers, the Shinde-faction has an upper hand over Thackeray-group.

However, former Advocate General Shrihari Aney makes things very clear. “If you look at the EC order, it has recognised the split in the Shiv Sena. So, how can a whip issued by the Shinde faction be applicable to the Thackeray group,” Aney told DH over phone.

“Also, why should one be issuing a whip during the budget session…there is a majority government in place and there is no reason for a whip,” he said.

As regards Shiv Sena Bhavan, it is owned by Shivai Trust. “There is no way the Shinde-camp people can take control of it,” a senior Thackeray-group leader said even as a Shinde-camp leader pointed out that they have no plans to stake claim over it. “We have no such plans,” said minister Deepak Kesarkar.