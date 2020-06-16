SC notice to Goa Assembly Speaker

SC notice to Goa Assembly Speaker over disqualification petition case

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jun 16 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 21:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on a plea by state Congress president Girish Chodankar for a direction to him to decide on the disqualification of 10 party MLAs who joined the BJP. 

Chodankar's petition filed with the Goa Speaker seeks disqualification of 10 former Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP from the Congress last year.

These legislators had defected to BJP in July 2019 and the plea for disqualification against them was pending since August 2019. The petitioner has relied upon the SC’s recent ruling, that had held that Speaker should decide such disqualification plea.

In his plea to the Supreme Court, Chodankar had sought that directions be given to the Goa Speaker to dispose the disqualification petition in question, within one month. The Court has directed the Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly to respond to its notice within three weeks.

"We have inter-alia prayed in petition that direction be issued to the Goa Speaker to decide the pending disqualification petitions within 1 month and during this time, till the time petition is decided by the Speaker, the 10 MLAs concerned be restrained to officiate as MLAs and Ministers," the state Congress president said, after the SC issued notice to the Goa Speaker.

"The petition also relies on another Supreme Court order concerning Manipur where due to the delay by the Speaker in deciding the disqualification petition, the Supreme Court had declared that an MLA would cease to be a Minister," Chodankar also said. In March this year, the Supreme Court had heard a petition filed by the Congress party, seeking disqualification of Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh, who had switched over to the BJP from the Congress.

In July last year, 10 Congress MLAs had split from the Congress and switched over to the BJP. Chodankar had filed the disqualification petition with the Speaker soon after the split and has repeatedly complained that the Speaker was delaying proceedings related to the disqualification.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
BJP
Congress
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 