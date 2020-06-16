SC notice to Goa Assembly Speaker over disqualification petition case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on a plea by state Congress president Girish Chodankar for a direction to him to decide on the disqualification of 10 party MLAs who joined the BJP.

Chodankar's petition filed with the Goa Speaker seeks disqualification of 10 former Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP from the Congress last year.

These legislators had defected to BJP in July 2019 and the plea for disqualification against them was pending since August 2019. The petitioner has relied upon the SC’s recent ruling, that had held that Speaker should decide such disqualification plea.

In his plea to the Supreme Court, Chodankar had sought that directions be given to the Goa Speaker to dispose the disqualification petition in question, within one month. The Court has directed the Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly to respond to its notice within three weeks.

"We have inter-alia prayed in petition that direction be issued to the Goa Speaker to decide the pending disqualification petitions within 1 month and during this time, till the time petition is decided by the Speaker, the 10 MLAs concerned be restrained to officiate as MLAs and Ministers," the state Congress president said, after the SC issued notice to the Goa Speaker.

"The petition also relies on another Supreme Court order concerning Manipur where due to the delay by the Speaker in deciding the disqualification petition, the Supreme Court had declared that an MLA would cease to be a Minister," Chodankar also said. In March this year, the Supreme Court had heard a petition filed by the Congress party, seeking disqualification of Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh, who had switched over to the BJP from the Congress.

In July last year, 10 Congress MLAs had split from the Congress and switched over to the BJP. Chodankar had filed the disqualification petition with the Speaker soon after the split and has repeatedly complained that the Speaker was delaying proceedings related to the disqualification.