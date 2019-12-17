SC paves way for coastal road project in Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Bombay High Court judgement of July 16 that had quashed the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance to ambitious Rs 14,000-crore coastal road project in Mumbai.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant passed its interim order, paving the way for laying of the road connecting to North and South of Mumbai

The court, however, said the other development works along with the road would not be taken up till further orders as the petitions challenging the high court's judgement were kept pending.

It said the matter would now be heard in April 2020, even as senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavasay Sahkari Society, a fightermen's association and other contended it would “irreversible damage” to the environment. The council said the works would affect bio-diversity of the area and traditional ecological practices including breeding of fish.

The proposed 29.2 km-long road is to connect the Marine Drive area in South Mumbai to suburban Borivali in North Mumbai.

The Municipal Corporation, and other authorities, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, and other counsel, for their part, claimed that the project was related to just a road so required no environmental clearance under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.