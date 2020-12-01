SC pulls up Guj govt on fire incidents in Covid-19 hosp

SC pulls up Gujarat govt on fire incidents in Covid-19 hospitals

On November 27, the court termed the fire incident in Rajkot hospital as shocking and sought a report

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2020, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 19:52 ist
Charred remains inside the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital after the fire broke out today, in Rajkot, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Five Covid-19 patients died in the incident. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Gujarat government over "attempts to suppress facts" with regard to fire tragedies in private Covid hospitals in the state.

The court had earlier taken cognizance of the fire tragedy in Rajkot hospital which caused the death of five persons.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah told the Gujarat government counsel, "We have seen your reply. According to you, everything is good. So far state hospital is concerned, all is well."

"So far the commission is concerned (to probe the fire tragedy), it has also expired, and also the state government stand is contrary to your own chief electrical engineering officer in connection with the status of wiring in the hospital," the bench pointed out.

The bench also referred to the Ahmedabad fire tragedy in a Covid-19 hospital in August, where eight people died.

Maintaining that no attempt should be made to suppress the facts, the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the matter and ensure a proper report was filed.

The court put the matter for further consideration, on Thursday.

On November 27, the court termed the fire incident in Rajkot hospital as shocking and sought a report.

Fire incidents in hospitals killing patients are recurring and there is no action taken by States to prevent it, the court had said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Supreme Court
Fire Accident
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 