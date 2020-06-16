SC refuses relief to Gujarat Bar leader in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a plea by senior advocate and Gujarat High Court Bar leader, Yatin Oza against criminal contempt action initiated against him for his scurrilous remarks against the High Court and its registry.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna told senior advocates A M Singhvi and Arvind Datar, who wanted a stay on the proceedings, that the petitioner should raise his grievance before the High Court only.

Singhvi said the High Court issued the notice in anger without any basis.

The bench, however, said that there were allegations that he brought disrepute to the High Court.

As Singhvi contended injustice had been done to him, the bench said he should not make such allegations and raise his contention before the High Court.

On this, the counsel preferred to withdraw the special leave petition.

Oza, president of Gujarat HC Advocates Association, challenged validity of the High Court's order of June 9, issuing contempt notice to him after he made certain allegations in a Facebook live press conference.