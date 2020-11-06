SC relief for Arnab Goswami in Maharashtra Assembly breach of privilege case

The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to journalist Arnab Goswami in Maharashtra Assembly breach of privilege case, according to PTI.
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2020
The show-cause notice had been issued to Goswami for making certain remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his news debates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
More to follow...
