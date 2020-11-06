SC relief for Arnab Goswami in breach of privilege case

SC relief for Arnab Goswami in Maharashtra Assembly breach of privilege case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 15:17 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to journalist Arnab Goswami in Maharashtra Assembly breach of privilege case, according to PTI. 

The show-cause notice had been issued to Goswami for making certain remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his news debates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Arnab Goswami
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Sushant Singh Rajput

What's Brewing

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

 