SC stays Gujarat HC order to send people not wearing masks to serve at Covid centres

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Gujarat High Court order mandating those who did not wear masks to do five to 10 days of community service, including at Covid-19 hospitals, in addition to a fine of Rs 1,000.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the order was disproportionate and could lead to health problems.

The court, however, asserted that masks were compulsory and violators should be penalised as per the law.

"The people not wearing masks are violating the fundamental rights of other persons," the bench said.

Read | Gujarat HC orders state to implement community service for mask rule violators

"The Centre comes out with SOPs and guidelines but what about their implementation? People are gathering for marriages, 1000s of people," the bench said.

"People are roaming in malls. People are getting together. What about the implementation?'' the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who agreed that strong measures were required.

Mehta mentioned the matter sought an urgent hearing.

The Union government had challenged the order by the HC passed on Wednesday.

"Though the problem of people not wearing mask is serious, this is not the solution," Mehta said, referring to the punishment to them, which included serving in Covid wards.

He highlighted that the harm done by not wearing masks was lesser than sending such persons to a Covid-19 centre.

"This is very difficult to execute, you are right," the bench said, adding "however, there is a lack of will though so far as implementation is concerned and the HC has taken note of it".

Mehta agreed that the problem must be addressed on a war footing.

"Social distancing and masks are the only available options for citizens. That is the only solution available to humanity," he said.

Mehta also said "perhaps, it was in our culture, to be indisciplined, hanging masks have also become the norm''.

He also said a fine of Rs 1,000 was being imposed on those not wearing masks.