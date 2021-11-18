SC to hear Param Bir Singh's protection plea only after he discloses location

SC asks absconding Param Bir Singh to disclose location

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2021, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 13:09 ist
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court of India has asked former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts.

The apex court stated that they would hear Param Bir Singh's plea for protection from arrest only after he discloses his location. 

More to follow...

Param Bir Singh
Supreme Court
Money Laundering
India News

