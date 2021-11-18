SC to hear Param Bir Singh's protection plea only after he discloses location

The Supreme Court of India has asked former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts.

The apex court stated that they would hear Param Bir Singh's plea for protection from arrest only after he discloses his location.

Supreme Court asks absconding former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts and says that it will hear Singh's plea for protection against arrest only after he tells which part of the country or the world he is in. pic.twitter.com/LXNVfN3d7G — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

