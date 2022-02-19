SC voids Maharashtra govt's condition limiting female performers in bars

The Supreme Court has declared a gender cap imposed by the Maharashtra government on female performers to four in dance and orchestra bars as void, saying it appeared to be "the product of a stereotypical view" and excluded "women’s choice of avocation" and "entombed their aspirations".

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and S Ravindra Bhat held that the restriction directly transgressed fundamental rights under Article 15 (1) and Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the performers as well as the licence owners.

"The justification provided to sustain the restriction, in so far as they claim to protect the women, lay it open to the charge of entombing their aspirations. In case there were any real concern for the safety of women, the state is under a duty to create situations conducive to their working, to run that extra mile to facilitate their employment, rather than to thwart it, and stifle their choice," Justice Bhat wrote on behalf of the bench said.

The top court set aside a Bombay High Court's judgement which had rejected a plea against the licence condition to keep only four women and four male singers or artists at stage of the orchestra bars.

Advocates Prasenjit Keswani and Manoj K Mishra, appearing for one of the licence holders, Hotel Priya, contended that the conditions restricting the establishments to engage only eight artists and further, strictly, four male and four female performers, are violative of Article 14 and Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The state government, for its part, said the restrictions are necessary in the public interest, and in the interest of public morals, and to promote the welfare of women, and prevent their human trafficking and exploitation.

However, the top court rejected the arguments, saying "the gender-cap (i.e., four females and four males, in any performance) appears to be the product of a stereotypical view that women who perform in bars and establishments, like the appellants, belong to a certain class of society".

The court declared that the condition imposing a gender cap as to the number of women or men, who can perform in orchestras and bands, in bars licensed under the Licensing and Performance for Public Amusement including Cabaret Performance, Melas and Tamashas Rule, 1960 and other allied provisions, is void.

"While the overall limit of performers in any given performance cannot exceed eight, the composition (i e, all female, majority female or male, or vice versa) can be of any combination," the bench added.

The top court had earlier held total ban on dance bars was not justified.

