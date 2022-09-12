School bus catches fire in Navi Mumbai; no casualty

A school bus carrying students caught fire in Kharghar area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai township on Monday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury, they said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Sector No. 15 of Kharghar, a fire official said.

Four students of a school, a staffer and driver were present in the vehicle when it caught fire, he said. After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot.

A water tanker was also pressed into service. The fire was doused within 15 minutes, the official said. No injury has been reported, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.