'Schools in Maha with no COVID-19 cases must reopen'

Schools in remote Maharashtra with no COVID-19 cases should reopen: CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 17:38 ist
He said Google platforms could be used onan experimental basis. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Schools in remote areas of Maharashtra without internet connectivity and unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic should be reopened by implementing social distancing norms, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Stressing that the new academic year should begin in June, as in the normal times, the CM also called for the need to develop and strengthen online educationsystem in the state.

Maharashtra is worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic with 65,168 cases and 2,197 deaths so far.

"In remote areas, where there is no internet connectivity and coronavirus pandemic spread, schools should be reopened by implementing social distancing norms. In places where there is a problem in physically restarting schools, the option of online education must be used," he told officials of the School Education department and Minister Varsha Gaikwad in a meeting held via video conferencing.

While it is not necessary that schools must restart now, the department should develop and strengthen the online education system in the long run, he said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"Coronavirus pandemic shouldn't be a roadblock in the education of children. The academic year (2020-21) must start from June. Maharashtra should set an example before the rest of the country," said Thackeray.

He said Google platforms could be used onan experimental basis.

"Education is a necessity which cannot be allowed to be stopped, he said.

The CM also said that premises of schools currently used as a coronavirus quarantine facility should be disinfected and sanitised before making them reusable.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Schools

What's Brewing

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 