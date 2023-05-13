Scooter catches fire amid Cong K'taka win celebrations

Scooter catches fire as Congress supporters burst firecrackers to celebrate Karnataka election result

The Congress has won 111 of the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 25

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 13 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 17:09 ist
Congress party workers burst fire-crackers as they celebrate the counting trends, which show the party's lead the recent Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018. Credit: PTI Photo

A scooter-rider fell and his vehicle caught fire when Congress supporters burst firecrackers on a busy road here to celebrate the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday afternoon.

The man, however, did not sustain any serious injury in the incident that took place near the city Congress office, eye witnesses said.

Karnataka election results: Full coverage

Those who were nearby immediately rushed to his aid and also put out the fire, they said.

The Congress has won 111 of the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 25, while the BJP has won 50 and is ahead in 14, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website. The Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged 16 seats so far and is leading in 4.

