Screened BBC documentary on institute’s campus: FTII students’ association

The controversial BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, was screened by the students' association of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

The documentary was screened on January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day festivities.

The FTII Students Association (FTIISS) stated: "On 26/01/23, we screened the banned BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' at FTII.”

“Throughout history, the banning of literature, music, and in recent times, media, has been a sign of a crumbling society. The act of scrutiny should be welcomed by our elected representatives. Instead, they quickly tag it as false propaganda and try to shove it under the rug. They should know that the most sure-fire way for something to be watched is to ban it,” the FTIISA said in its Instagram page FTII Wisdom Tree.

“However, the BBC documentary barely scratches the surface of the kind of violence that has been perpetuated throughout the country for a dedicated, singular, vicious purpose,” the post states.

“It would be startling to us if anyone in India was surprised by the happenings in this documentary. Communal violence has become a part of the parcel of the ruling party's politics. The voices echoing the Prime Minister's words and giving credibility to his actions are given a place in this series. It must not go unnoticed that these voices themselves deserve rigorous scrutiny. The film doesn't burden itself with any such investigation,” it said.