FTII students screen BBC's Modi documentary on campus

Screened BBC documentary on institute’s campus: FTII students’ association

The documentary was screened on January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day festivities

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 28 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 20:34 ist
The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. Credit: AFP Photo

The controversial BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, was screened by the students' association of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

The documentary was screened on January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day festivities. 

The FTII Students Association (FTIISS) stated: "On 26/01/23, we screened the banned BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' at FTII.”

Also Read | Why has a documentary rattled Narendra Modi’s government?

“Throughout history, the banning of literature, music, and in recent times, media, has been a sign of a crumbling society. The act of scrutiny should be welcomed by our elected representatives. Instead, they quickly tag it as false propaganda and try to shove it under the rug. They should know that the most sure-fire way for something to be watched is to ban it,” the FTIISA said in its Instagram page FTII Wisdom Tree. 

“However, the BBC documentary barely scratches the surface of the kind of violence that has been perpetuated throughout the country for a dedicated, singular, vicious purpose,” the post states. 

“It would be startling to us if anyone in India was surprised by the happenings in this documentary. Communal violence has become a part of the parcel of the ruling party's politics. The voices echoing the Prime Minister's words and giving credibility to his actions are given a place in this series. It must not go unnoticed that these voices themselves deserve rigorous scrutiny. The film doesn't burden itself with any such investigation,” it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
BBC Documentary Row
India News
FTII

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 