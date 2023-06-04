Sculpture of 'Blue Mormon' installed in Mumbai's Tardeo

Sculpture of 'Blue Mormon' butterfly installed in Mumbai's Tardeo

The butterfly artifact has been mounted on a pedestal camouflaged by rocks and the host plants of the Blue Mormon species

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 04 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 15:45 ist
The artefact has been designed and sustainably crafted by skilled metalworkers from the Godrej factory. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a unique initiative aimed towards beautification of the financial capital of Mumbai, a sculpture of 'Blue Mormon' butterfly was installed at the Godrej Chowk in Kemps Corner area in Tardeo.

The Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has undertaken the project in partnership with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. 

It was inaugurated by Sharad Ughade, Assistant Commissioner, D Ward, BMC, Anup Mathew, SVP & Business Head, Godrej Construction, and the Godrej Family.  

The artefact has been designed and sustainably crafted by skilled metalworkers from the Godrej factory. 

This butterfly species is exclusively found in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, its periphery, and specific locations in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and South India.

 The 10 ft tall and 5 ft wide artifact was crafted, over the short period of only a month, using repurposed stainless steel found at the company’s factories which manufacture consumer durables and even complex aerospace parts.

“The art installation of the state butterfly of Maharashtra, the Blue Mormon, is a great indication of the local biodiversity. This initiative is a collaborative effort by the BMC and Godrej & Boyce, contributing to the beautification of Mumbai city,” said Ughade.

The butterfly has been mounted on a pedestal camouflaged by rocks and the host plants of the Blue Mormon species.  Along with indigenous and local species plantations in the garden, it is also surrounded by a pavement that is built using recycled concrete pavers, thus promoting conscious public spaces.

Godrej & Boyce has always been in the forefront of creating conscious products and solutions with 30% of its revenue being generated from Good & Green products. As a part of its portfolio, the company manufactures recycled construction material and works to promote a circular economy in a sector that contributes significantly to carbon footprint. The company maintains 4 BMC gardens and traffic islands across Mumbai and has also been working with Project Mumbai, an NGO, to help them build libraries across gardens in Mumbai.

Mumbai
India News
Butterfly
Godrej
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
BMC

