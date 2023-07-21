Search and rescue operations continue in Maharashtra's Irshalwadi

More than 48 hours after a part of a hill sliced off triggering a massive landslide which covered the tribal village of Irshalwadi near Mumbai, the search for 108 people are still under way even as the toll in the devastating tragedy mounted to 21 on Friday.

Anxious relatives of those trapped continued to wait in houses and makeshift tents below the hill slopes of Irshalgad in Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district to get the news of near and dear ones.

A part of the Irshalgad Hill caved in around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night - triggered by extraordinary rainfall of 499 mm in just 72 hours.

Under extreme difficult circumstances, treacherous trek and inclement weather, multiple teams of rescuers continued to work at the site manually and managed to recover five more bodies.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, helicopter support could not be given because of the heavy rains, strong winds and poor visibility.

During the day, heavy downpour and resultant traffic disruptions were reported in the entire Mumbai metropolitan region which received 100 mm rainfall on an average.

At the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, the issue was discussed threadbare and the government reiterated its full support to the villagers.

“As per the information that we gathered, the village had 48 houses with a population of 228. Around 17-18 houses bore the impact of the landslide. The search operation for 108 villagers continues,” Shinde told the Maharashtra Legislature.

According to him, the Irshalwadi village was not marked vulnerable in the list of Geological Survey of India. “People have been staying there for 50-100 years,” he said.

Around 250 people of Raigad police and district administration, NDRF, SDRF, local NGOs and voluntary organisations, mountaineering and trekking teams are working at the site in search of survivors.

Meanwhile, a landslide was reported from a hill off the Morbewadi village near the Irshalwadi village. A landslide was also reported from hillock on which the Kavnai Fort is located in Igatpuri in Nashik district. However, there are no casualties or damage to property in both these incidents.

For the affected survivors of Irshalwadi temporary accommodation is being made and for this shipping containers are being brought and these would have all facilities.