Seat sharing talks to start: Ajit Pawar

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents expecting that the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls could be held in Maharashtra together in 2024, the tri-party alliance would be formally commencing the seat-sharing talks.

Broad contours on this were discussed at the meeting chaired by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the MVA, on Sunday, during which he asked the leadership of the three parties to be battle-ready.

Among those present are Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, state Congress president Nana Patole, Bhai Jagtap, and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, state NCP president Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

“There are 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats in Maharashtra. There are some murmurs that the polls may be held together. We need to be prepared and hence we would like to have the seat-sharing plan in advance,” Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

“In 2019, the Congress and NCP had contested Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together, however, post the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, the MVA was formed,” Pawar said pointing out that it is essential to have a seat-sharing plan in advance so that any confusion is avoided in future.

“Maybe one or two members from the three parties would sit together…I presume, it should be two…these six people would sit and finalise the plan,” he said.

Pawar also said that the three parties would also be speaking to their respective allies.