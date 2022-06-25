Sec 144 in Mumbai as political uncertainty continues

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 25 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 14:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 CrPC in Mumbai till July 10 in view of the political uncertainty in the state. Security has been tightened outside homes of several Shiv Sena and MVA leaders including Eknath Shinde who is leading a coup against the current government and is lodged in Guwahati, Assam.

City police met with the top brass of state police officials and decided to secure the offices and houses of political parties and leaders, and have asked party workers to "not take law into their own hands" or engage in violence of any kind or put up banners, or they will be dealt with strictly.

More to follow...

 

 

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Section 144
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
MVA
Mumbai

