Section 144 imposed in Nagpur amid tension over Tripura violence protests

Police in Nagpur city on Sunday imposed section 144 of the CrPC in view of the stone-pelting that took place in some parts of Maharashtra recently post protests on Friday against the violence in Tripura in late October.

The order, issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje, prohibits people from disseminating messages and posts on social media platforms that could create communal rifts among groups, as well as holding meetings etc, an official said.

"It will be in force from the midnight of November 14 till further orders. As per the order, spreading messages etc through social media platforms, which could create a communal rift in the society, is prohibited. Holding a meeting or assembly of five or more people, putting up hoardings and posters that could create communal tension are prohibited," he informed.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC and the cyber police have been asked to initiate action against rumour mongers, the official added.

