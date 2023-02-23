Section 144 imposed to prevent unlawful assembly of eunuchs in Nagpur

Police have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prohibit unlawful assembly of eunuchs at public places in Maharashtra's Nagpur city for two months following extortion complaints against them, officials said.

There have been complaints that eunuchs visit public places, traffic signals, houses of people, wedding functions and other programmes without being invited, indulge in obscene acts, and threaten citizens to extort money from them, a release from the Nagpur police said.

Some of the citizens also had to face abuses and in worst cases physical assault too, if they refused to give in to such demands, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar said in the release. Hence, CP Kumar has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent their unlawful assembly in Nagpur with effect from February 17 to April 17, 2023, the release said.

In case of any violation of the order, action will be taken under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Police Act and other legal provisions, it said.

The city police recently registered two criminal offences against groups of eunuchs on charges of extortion, according to officials.