Security beefed up in Maharashtra as police register case against Raj Thackeray

Amid the Azan-Hanuman Chalisa loudspeaker row, security was beefed up across Maharashtra even as MNS President Raj Thackeray was booked for alleged violations during the Aurangabad rally.

Raj (53) is currently at his Shivaji Park home, where police have enhanced security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is closely monitoring the developing situation.

Raj, who has the backing of BJP, has set 4 May as the deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship and has asked his party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa if loudspeakers are used in mosques.

The City Chowk police station in Aurangabad has registered a case against the MNS chief and others for violation of conditions set by the police and making inflammatory statements.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil met top police brass including Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

“Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said and appealed to people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi said that they are not going to cow down to threats.

“The government works according to the laws and Constitution, not on the basis of any ‘ultimatum’ served by some individual,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

Senior MNS leaders like Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai and others have said that the party is remaining within the legal parameters and was prepared to face any action from the police.

“Our deadline is clear and we are committed to it,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande..

Watch the latest DH Videos here: