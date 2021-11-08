Security beefed up outside Ambani's Antilia after taxi driver tips off cops about 'two men with bags'

Security was beefed up outside Antilia, the ultra-modern and luxurious home of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani after a taxi driver tipped the police about two suspicious people carrying bags.

The home of the Ambanis is located on Carmichael Road along a ridge in South Mumbai.

A taxi driver called up the Mumbai Police control room saying that two people carrying bags were asking for the location of Antilia.

The Azad Maidan police station is recording the statement of the driver.

The Mumbai Police has not commented so far on the issue.

It may be recalled that on 25 February, an abandoned Mahindra Scorpio with 20-odd gelatine sticks and a threat note to the Ambanis were found near Antilia, sparking off a major controversy - and later the owner of the SUV Mansukh Hiran was found dead.

The NIA had taken over the case and arrested 10 persons including dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and his mentor and former encounter-specialist Pradeep Sharma, a former senior inspector of police.

