Security increased at Nitin Gadkari's house, office following threat calls

Security boosted at Gadkari's house after threat calls

Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jan 14 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 15:49 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said.

Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, an official said. "We are working to identify the caller," the senior police official added.

