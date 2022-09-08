Security lapse during Amit Shah's Mumbai visit, one held

Security lapse during Amit Shah's Mumbai visit, 1 held

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 08 2022, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 10:08 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

A man posed as a security officer associated with the Ministry of Home Affairs and tried to get close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai on Monday, ANI reported. 

The man, identified as the personal secretary to an MP from Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested. 

More to follow...

Amit Shah
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

