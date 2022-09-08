Security lapse during Amit Shah's Mumbai visit, one held

A man posed as a security officer associated with the Ministry of Home Affairs and tried to get close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai on Monday, ANI reported.
The man, identified as the personal secretary to an MP from Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes
Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse
Sneak peek into the Central Vista Avenue
DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes
Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned
Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago
Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard