Security of families of rebels withdrawn, govt denies 

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led rebels group levelled a serious charge against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that the security of family members of the MLAs are being withdrawn.

However, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has vehemently denied the charges.

The group of 16 MLAs, among the 40-odd, who are camping in the northeastern town of Guwahati, has shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and marked to all Commissioners of Police.

In the letter, they have also pointed out the statement of Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who had said - “Let the MLAs come to the Floor of the House. We will see them…These MLAs who have left will find it difficult to return and move around in Maharashtra”.

The letter by the rebels said: “We, the undersigned, are the elected members of Shiv Sena Legislative Party, who were duly elected as MLA from our respective constituency in 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections held in the year 2019. That we are currently sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge.”

"If our family members are harmed, then the Chief Minister, leaders of the MVA government like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, and Aaditya Thackeray will be responsible," the letter said.

Walse-Patil, however, made it repeatedly clear that no such order has been issued. “Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any of the MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless,” he said.

