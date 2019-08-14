Security training for Mumbai's Ganesh mandals

In a unique initiative, members and volunteers from all big Ganesh mandals of Mumbai would be given a crash course on the response expected from them in case of eventualities like terror attacks.

This is significant in view of the changing security scenario in the sub-continent.

The week-long training would start from August 16 - and every big mandal would send seven to eight volunteers. This was discussed in a meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which was attended by the BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samanway Samiti (BSGSS).

"Mandals should be equipped to handle any sort of crisis, whether these are disasters or terror attacks. The purpose of the module is to impart basic training so that the Ganesh mandals are able to assist the law-enforcement and security agencies," BSGSS president Naresh Dahibhavkar told DH on Wednesday after the meeting.

Cultural affairs minister Vinod Tawde, minister of state for home Dr Ranjeet Patil, school education minister Ashish Shelar, director-general of police Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve were present.

Dahibhavkar also said that the Mumbai police has clearly told Ganesh mandals not to use drones.

"If drones are needed during the immersion in places like Girgaum, Dadar and Juhu chowpatties. The final route maps for processions would be declared soon."

CCTVs will also be installed on the immersion routes, he added. He also said that the loudspeaker norms are likely to be relaxed on October 2, 6, 7 and 12.

The Ganesh festival will start from 2 October (Ganesh Chaturthi) and end on 12 October (Anant Chaturdashi).