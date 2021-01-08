Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel record statement

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel on Friday recorded their statement with Mumbai police in connection with the sedition case registered against them.

The Kangana-Rangoli duo entered the Bandra police station to record their statements.

In October, the Bandra 12th Court Magistrate Jaidev Ghule came in a plea filed by Munawwarali alias Sahil A Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer.

Sayyed’s lawyer Ravish Zamindar had moved the court seeking direction for registration of an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition) against the actor and her sister.

In November, a Bombay High Court division bench comprising Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik accepted the sisters’ counsel Rizwan Siddique's undertaking that the two Ranaut sisters would report to the Mumbai Police on 8 January, in response to the summons served on them.

Sayyed has accused Kangana and Rangoli with defaming Bollywood, portraying people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to create a rift between artistes of different communities, insulting religions, calling them murderers through their social media handles and making public statements.

"Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation... I stood for you, it's time you stand for me... Jai Hind," Ranaut tweeted a video statement before she headed to the police station.

“If you are anti-India you will find a lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at the police station on my way to Bhopal,” Kangana tweeted after her statement was recorded.