Seizure of Natural Uranium conveyed to IAEA

Months after Natural Uranium to the tune of 7 kgs was seized from two Mumbai-based persons, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has conveyed the recovery to the international nuclear watchdog.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra Police had arrested two persons with 7.1 kgs of Natural Uranium valued at Rs 21.30 crore.

The accused were identified as Jigar Jayesh Pandya (27), resident of Thane and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary (31), a resident of Mankhurd.

It may be recalled, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had confirmed that the material seized was Natural Uranium.

The case has now been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The incident has been reported to the Incident and Trafficking Database (ITDB) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), officials of the DAE said.

The officials said that the Natural Uranium seized in this case is currently in the safe custody of the DAE.

“It is used as fuel in nuclear power generation and among non-nuclear applications, it can be used as shielding material in teletherapy units and as counter weight material in aircraft,” the DAE said about the seizure.

It is a radioactive element that emits alpha particles, which are stoppable even by thin paper sheets or human skin.

However, ingestion of Natural Uranium particles can cause harm to living beings, both radiological and chemical.

‘India has a robust legal and regulatory framework for safety and security of nuclear and radioactive materials. Further detailed investigations on the matter are being carried out by the relevant investigating agencies,” the officials said.