Self-styled godman held for raping woman in Thane

Self-styled godman held for raping woman in Thane

The man allegedly raped her on various occasions from 2016 under the pretext of helping.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 25 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 12:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a 60-year-old self-styled godman in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of ridding her of evil spirits and sufferings, an official said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman from Bhayander area here had approached the man following which he took advantage of her situation and allegedly raped her on various occasions from 2016 under the pretext of helping her, the official from Bhayander police station said.

Also Read | Man arrested in UP for raping, forcing live-in partner to convert to Islam

The woman later realised she was cheated on false promises and lodged a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused on Monday and booked him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rape
Crime
Maharashtra
India News
Fraud

Related videos

What's Brewing

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 