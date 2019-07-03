Sena again in centre of controversy 

A day after the Shiv Sena came out all guns blazing after the Mumbai deluge, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party found itself in a centre of controversy as the Tiware dam that breached was constructed by a firm associated with a party MLA.

The villagers of Tiware too had demanded action against Sadanand Chavan, the two-term Sena MLA from Chiplun. The dam was constructed by Khemraj, a firm owned by the Sena MLA's brother.

"There was corruption and this shows from the fact that it developed breaches even before two decades," leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said.

He also demanded the resignation of water resources minister Girish Mahajan, who is close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He also said that the minister knows how to breach other political parties but does not know how to prevent breaches in dams. The Congress also demanded that the government must be "booked for murder".

State NCP president Jayant Patil and leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde said that it is a sheer case of negligence. "How many more lives will be lost before the government wakes up," Patil asked.