Sena MLA moves privilege notice against Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has moved a breach of privilege motion against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for a tweet against him vis-à-vis possession of a Pakistani credit card.

Sarnaik, a three-time MLA from Thane district, is one of the close aides of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. He moved the breach of privilege motion against Ranaut on Monday, when the two-day winter session of Maharashtra legislature commenced in Mumbai.

It may be mentioned that Sarnaik, the Chairman of Vihang Group of Companies, is under investigations of the Enforcement Directorate over allegations that received kickbacks of over Rs 7 crore from security service provider Topsgrup for allegedly facilitating a contract of Rs 175 crore with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The contract for providing security guards at MMRDA was sub-contracted to Topsgrup. According to reports, during the investigations and raids, a Pakistani national’s credit card was seized from his premises.

“Film actor Kangana Ranaut said in a tweet that the ‘person who was to break my jaw at the Mumbai airport’ has a Pakistani credit card,” Sarnaik said.

“I admit that a probe is underway (ED)… I admit it…but no such credit card has been recovered,” he said.

“She tweeted on the Pakistani credit card that I never possessed, as she wanted to defame me,” he said, adding: "Why should I have a Pakistani credit card? What is the credit of Pakistan?".

Sarnaik also said that he and his sons are cooperating with the ED. The Shiv Sena MLA has requested the Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Legislature to forward his notice/complaint to the Privilege Committee of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly so that an inquiry in the matter of breach of privilege and necessary action against Kangana and news organisations can be taken.

In the previous two-day monsoon session, Sarnaik has moved breach-of-privilege motions against Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Ranaut.

In fact, when the ED probe started, Sarnaik, his party Shiv Sena and its alliance partners NCP and Congress- has said that the ED was harassing him for speaking against Goswami and Ranaut.