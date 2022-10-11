Sena’s 'mashaal': Party's unique relationship with new symbol

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has a unique relationship with the Flaming Sun or 'mashaal' symbol that has been allotted to it by the Election Commission of India in the run up to the Andheri East bye-elections.

In 1985, veteran politician Chhagan Bhujbal contested on the 'mashaal' symbol and won the Mazgaon seat of Bombay, now Mumbai, and entered the seventh Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray campaigned for Bhujbal extensively.

“The flaming torch was chosen because it was a symbol of revolution and showed a new path to the people of Maharashtra,” Bhujbal said. “I was the only candidate from Shiv Sena who won the elections that time...Balasaheb was very happy,” he recalled.

Thereafter, the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and he became the Mayor of Mumbai.

“History repeats,” said Bhujbal.

Apparently, after the 'mashaal' symbol was allotted now, Uddhav spoke to Bhujbal.

Incidentally, Bhujbal led the first rebellion in the Shiv Sena in 1991 and moved to the Congress, then led by Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra. In 1999, when NCP was founded by Pawar, Bhujbal joined the NCP - and became the Deputy Chief Minister in the erstwhile Democratic Front government.

Born on October 15, 1947, in a poor Mali community in Nashik district, Bhujbal, now 74, has emerged as a popular OBC leader and President of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad.

For the Andheri East bye-elections, the Thackeray’s group has the full backing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.