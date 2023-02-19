Sena’s party name, symbol dispute to land in SC, EC

The Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena battle over party’s name and bow-and-arrow election symbol is set to land in the Supreme Court with both sides planning to move the apex court, which is already hearing a bunch of petitions regarding the split in the saffron party.

This is perhaps the worst-ever crisis that the 56-year-old saffron party - with the mission welfare of Marathi-manoos and pursuing the Hindutva-agenda - is facing.

The legal battle between the Uddhav Thackeray-led group and the Eknath Shinde-led faction is going to be more intense in the days to come.

The Shiv Sena had contested on symbols coconut tree, railway engine, sword and shield, burning torch, cup and saucer among others before the bow and arrow was allotted in 1989.

Last week, the Election Commission allotted the party name Shiv Sena and bow and arrow symbol to the Shinde-faction.

The Shiv Sena underwent a split in June 2022 - during which Shinde, with the help of BJP, became the Chief Minister unseating Thackeray, who was heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The Shinde-faction and Thackeray-group filed bunch of petitions in the apex court - which is being heard now.

Ahead of the Andheri East bypolls, the Shinde-faction petitioned EC, which froze the party name Shiv Sena and bow and arrow symbol.

It allotted ‘Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name for the Thackeray-group and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ for the Shinde faction. They were given ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) and ‘dhal-talwar’ (two swords and shield) symbols, respectively.

Now the main traditional symbol has gone to the Shinde faction, leaving the Thackeray group fuming.

“The Thackeray group has decided to challenge the Election Commission’s decision in the Supreme Court while the Shinde-group has prepared a caveat. This is going to be a prolonged legal battle in the days to come…it is just the start,” a veteran political observer told DH on Sunday.

“The battle will get intense once the local body polls in Maharashtra are announced. Besides, 2024 is crucial as the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls would be held,” the observer pointed out.

The priority of the Thackeray group is to ensure that it retains the flaming torch symbol - and for this they would be making a formal appeal before the EC.

Already the Samata Party has claimed the torch symbol as it used to be the symbol of the party that was founded by late George Fernandes and now Bihar Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar - before it was derecognised in 2004. The Samata Party is petitioning to get it back.