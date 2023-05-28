Senior citizen murdered at hotel in Thane; hunt on for waiter

A 65-year-old man has been killed allegedly by a waiter at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at the hotel located on Thane station road where the man, identified as Karabai Rambhai Suva, had taken a room on rent, a police spokesperson said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on his face and neck and then fled, the official said.

The victim's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the room following which the hotel staff alerted the police, he said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case was registered against the waiter under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, he added.