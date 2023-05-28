65-yr-old man allegedly killed by waiter in Thane hotel

Senior citizen murdered at hotel in Thane; hunt on for waiter

The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on his face and neck and then fled

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 28 2023, 10:50 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 10:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 65-year-old man has been killed allegedly by a waiter at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at the hotel located on Thane station road where the man, identified as Karabai Rambhai Suva, had taken a room on rent, a police spokesperson said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on his face and neck and then fled, the official said.

The victim's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the room following which the hotel staff alerted the police, he said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case was registered against the waiter under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Thane
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

70 years after first summit, Everest keeps giving

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

DH Toon | What's in a name?

DH Toon | What's in a name?

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

 