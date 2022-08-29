Maharashtra to make Ganesh darshan more senior-friendly

Senior citizens in Maharashtra to get unique Ganesh darshan

The initiative has been planned by the Directorate of Tourism in four cities -- Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 29 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 16:57 ist

As India observes 'Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav', the Maharashtra government has come out with a unique initiative to conduct Ganpati darshan for senior citizens.

The initiative has been planned by the Directorate of Tourism in four cities -- Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur.

In Mumbai, the senior citizens would be taken to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi, Mumbaicha Peshwa at Vile Parle, Sahyadri Mitra Mandal Ganpati at Tilak Nagar, Kherwadicha Raja at Bandra East, Chemburcha Raja in Sindhi Colony, Ganesh Galli at Lalbaug and GSB Ganpati at Wadala.

In neighbouring Thane, senior citizens would be taken to Shiv Samarth Mitra Mandal at Gandhi Nagar, Sarvajanik Mitra Mandal at Jai Bhawani Nagar, Jan Jagruti Mitra Mandal and Suryoday Mitra Mandal ai Kisan Nagar 3, Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal at Khewra Circle and Pancshil Sarvajanik Mandal at Singh Udyog Nagar.

In Pune, they would be taken to Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Shree Kasba Ganpati and Kesri Wada Ganpati.

In  Nagpur, the groups would be taken to Tekdi Ganpati, Adasa Ganesh Mandir, Ashtadashbhuja Ganesh Mandir at Ramtek and Reshambaug Ganpati.

Maharashtra
Senior citizens
Ganesh festival
India News

