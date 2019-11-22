Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dies at 86

Renowed Marathi journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar, known for his strong editorials in 'NavaKal' daily, passed away in Mumbai on Friday following an illness. He was 86.

Khadilkar is survived by his wife Mandakini and three daughters - Vasanti, Jayshree Khadilkar-Pande, who is now the editor of the daily and Rohini -- all three being legendary chess champions of India. They were popularly known as Khadilkar sisters.

Khadilkar was the editor, printer and publisher of NavaKal (New Era) for nearly three decades. The newspaper is extremely popular among opinion makers and working class. He was also author of a few books, including Practical Socialism: musings from a tour of Russia.

Neelkanth Khadilkar, known for his editorial, ran newspaper single handedly. "Khadilkar was known for his editorial and ran newspaper single handedly. His daughters are looking after newspaper. NavaKal is still popular among Dalits and working class," veteran activist and columnist Jatin Desai said.

"Nilubhau was the baadshah of editorials," NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar said, adding that through his writings he ensured that the political class and bureaucracy hears the commoners. Former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis too condoled the death of the veteran journalist.

In 1923, the paper was founded by Krushaji Khadilkar, a close associate of revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak. The paper played a leading role in the Independence movement. His daughters are looking after newspaper.

