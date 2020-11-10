Senior Republic TV executive Ghanshyam Singh held in fake TRP scam

Republic TV's distribution head Ghanshyam Singh was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) rigging scam, a Mumbai crime branch official said.
Singh, who is also Assistant Vice President of the Republic Media Network, was picked up from his residence around 7.40 am, the official said.
The latest arrest has taken the number of people held by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch in the case to 12.
Read: Fake TRP: Bombay High Court seeks Maharashtra government's reply over charges against cops
Singh was earlier questioned on multiple occasions by the CIU, the official said.
The fake TRP scam came to light last month when rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.
Hansa is one of BARC's vendors on engagement with panel homes or people's meters.
