Separate Vidarbha demand makes sense: Shreehari Aney 

The ruling BJP and the principal Opposition Congress seems to have forgotten the demand of statehood of Vidarbha, but Shreehari Aney, the former Advocate General of Maharashtra, has kept the movement alive.



The demand for statehood to Vidarbha is among the oldest such demands and except for Shiv Sena, three big parties — the BJP, Congress and NCP support it. But during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and now ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, it is not being discussed much.

"The demand of statehood for Vidarbha makes sense, it is important for the region," Aney, the founder of Vidarbha Rajya Adhadi (ViRA) tells DH's Mrityunjay Bose in an interview.

Following are the excerpts of the interview:

Q. You have kept the flame of Vidarbha movement burning but big political parties are not talking about it?

A. The demand for statehood to Vidarbha is a people's demand. I will continue to fight for it. Like me there are many others. The movement will continue till the demand is met.

Q. Will you be contesting the Assembly elections?

A. Yes, we would be contesting around 45 seats of the total 60 plus seats in the Vidarbha region. My own front, ViRA will be contesting 5 plus seats. Vamanrao Chatap's Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti would be contesting 20-odd seats.

Q. Do you feel that BJP and Congress has forgotten the Vidarbha issue?

A.The statehood issue does not figures in the manifesto of the BJP. In Lok Sabha polls manifesto, there was no mention of it. As regards the Congress, things are different. The national leadership is in a mess. But in Vidarbha, though the BJP is electorally stronger, it cannot be denied that Vidarbha has a strong Congress base. What is needed is a strong Vidarbha Pradesh Congress Committee to take the agenda forward.

Q. Why is that while political parties are dropping the demand, intellectuals like you are going ahead?

A. The demand of statehood for Vidarbha makes sense. Administrative and economic viability is the reason. If you look at the recent decision of splitting the Jammu & Kashmir state into two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was for better administration and development. Besides, for Kashmir there are other reasons as well. Plus, there is also discussion on trifurcation of Uttar Pradesh. Vidarbha needs to be carved out as a separate state form Maharashtra and it is a demand of majority of people.

Q. Do you see it happening?

A. The sentiments of people are strong. Its a sound proposal.